Insight Sourcing Group LLC: SpendHQ Releases Categories Module to Aide Procurement Managers in Targeted Category Analysis

With the launch of the new Categories Module, Category Managers now have a centralized view of category analytics for savings opportunity identification and realization.



ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2020 / Today, SpendHQ, an award-winning spend analytics software solution for procurement professionals, announced the launch of a new module, Categories. This module takes a customer's spend visibility and strategic sourcing initiatives to a whole new level by enabling them to fully track and understand individual categories and subcategories. Customers can now develop strategies and goals for their categories.

Key Module Features:

Detailed analytics for specific categories and subcategories, including spend compliance, supplier fragmentation, supplier trending, and comparative analytics

Flexible dashboards, with click-and-drag capabilities, to view the most relevant analyses

Visual reporting on trends

The Categories module is the foundation for an extensive set of future capabilities that will fully leverage the deep expertise of SpendHQ sister company, Insight Sourcing Group, and will be game changing for category leaders. ISG is the largest boutique strategic sourcing consulting firm in North America and has performed over 6,000 strategic sourcing projects.

"At SpendHQ, we are very excited to provide procurement leaders with a comprehensive Categories module that will enable category managers to fully track and understand their categories and optimize savings. Sourcing managers can leverage the capability to develop a sourcing strategy in a category," stated Jason Bray, Chief Technology Officer at SpendHQ.

This launch is part of SpendHQ's aggressive product roadmap, designed to deliver capability to procurement leaders that does not exist in the market today. According to SpendHQ founder and CEO Tom Beaty, "With the 2020 launch of our new version of SpendHQ, we finally have the platform to realize our full vision for procurement optimization. Our ambition is not just to have the best spend visibility product in the world, but to change the way procurement leaders drive results for their organizations."

About SpendHQ

SpendHQ is a procurement analysis solution that provides rapid, accurate, and detailed visibility into enterprise spend data. This full-service SaaS spend analytics solution delivers actionable insight for sourcing and procurement professionals. SpendHQ has been acknowledge as a leader by being included in the 50 To Know by Spend Matters for the last six years, being a finalist in the SaaS Awards, Procurement Leaders' World Procurement Awards, and a 2020 SIIA CODiE winner.

###

Media Contact:

Julie Stewart

Marketing Manager

jstewart@spendhq.com

(770) 769-5606

SOURCE: Insight Sourcing Group LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/619980/SpendHQ-Releases-Categories-Module-to-Aide-Procurement-Managers-in-Targeted-Category-Analysis