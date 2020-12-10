RDIF and Government of Argentina have signed a contract to supply 10 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) and the Government of Argentina have signed a contract to supply to the country 10 million doses of Sputnik V, the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus.

The vaccine will enable Argentina to secure a diversified portfolio of vaccines against coronavirus. Supplies of the vaccine will be facilitated by international partners of RDIF in India, China, South Korea and other countries.

Sputnik V is a highly efficient, safe and affordable vaccine. On November 24, the Gamaleya Center and RDIF announced positive results of the second interim data analysis of the largest double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase III clinical trials in Russia demonstrating a 91.4% efficacy rate for the Sputnik V vaccine.

The uniqueness of the Russian vaccine lies in the use of two different vectors based on the human adenovirus, which allows for a stronger and longer-term immune response as compared to vaccines using one and the same vector for two doses. Preliminary data on volunteers on the 42nd day after the first dose (equivalent to 21 days after the second dose), when they have already formed a stable immune response, indicates the efficacy rate of the vaccine is above 95%.

The cost of one dose of the Sputnik V vaccine for international markets will be less than $10. Sputnik V is a two dose vaccine. Thus, it will cost less than $20 per person.

Requests for more than 1.2 billion doses of Sputnik V vaccine came from more than 50 countries. The vaccine supplies for the global market will be produced by RDIF's international partners in India, Brazil, China, South Korea and other countries.