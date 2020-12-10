Telenor Norway becomes first major European carrier to partner with intelligent call protection service

Hiyaand Telenor Norway have announced a new strategic partnership to strengthen the fight against fraud and nuisance calls. With this partnership, Telenor Norway will become the first major European carrier to partner with an intelligent call protection service to combat the growing problem of fraud and nuisance calls.

"Our partnership with Hiya will add another critical layer of security to keep our customers safe from the rising threat of fraud calls," said Ric Brown, Telenor Norway's Mobile Director. "At Telenor, the safety and security of our customers is our top priority, and this partnership will enable us to continue to offer best-in-class service to our customers."

Hiya, the leading call performance management cloud, provides cloud-based, real-time fraud and nuisance call detection to more than 150 million customers worldwide through its partnerships with businesses, carriers and technology partners. Hiya uses machine learning to screen more than 12 billion calls each month to detect and block calls that are fraud and nuisance.

"We're excited to work with Telenor Norway to stop the increase of fraud and nuisance calls," said Kush Parikh, COO at Hiya. "By combining our technology with their capabilities and reach, Telenor Norway will ensure their customers stay protected from scams."

Fraud calls are a growing problem in Scandinavia and across Europe. In Norway, residents receive an average of five fraud calls per month, often resulting in financial losses, increased frustration, and damaged reputation for carriers and businesses. These fraud calls include emerging threats like COVID-19-related scams where the fraudster offers fake cures or health insurance to solicit personal information, as well as widespread scams like the Wangiri attack where fraudsters trick victims into calling back a premium rate number. In a recent study, Hiya found that the Wangiri attack remains popular across Europe and a surprising amount of these calls originate from neighboring European countries like Spain and Switzerland.

While this new partnership with Telenor Norway marks Hiya's first partnership with a European carrier, Hiya already powers Samsung Smart Call on hundreds of millions of Samsung devices worldwide, including throughout Europe. Samsung Smart Call detects and blocks fraud and nuisance calls, including automatic fraud call blocking available on all devices with OneUI 2.5 and beyond.

About Hiya

Hiya is trusted by global businesses, carriers and consumers to provide secure, engaging connections and stop unwanted calls. Built on the world's leading Voice Performance Platform, Hiya connects businesses with their customers, helps carriers secure their networks, and protects people from spam and fraud calls. Hiya's SaaS applications, Hiya Connect and Hiya Protect, serve more than 150 million users, power services like AT&T Call Protect and Samsung Smart Call, and deliver voice performance insights to businesses across the globe. Learn more at www.hiya.com.

About Telenor Norway

Telenor Norway is a part of Telenor Group, which is a leading telecommunications company across the Nordics and Asia with 180 million customers and annual sales of around USD 12 billion (2019). We are committed to responsible business conduct and driven by the ambition of empowering societies. Connectivity has been Telenor's domain for more than 160 years, and our purpose is to connect our customers to what matters most.

