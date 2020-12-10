Fintech Startup Exchase.io Looking for Partners to Build Next-gen Financial Ecosystem

ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2020 / Exchase (Exchase OÜ) announced that it plans to build an all-in-one fintech solution that will bring the most popular fintech services and technologies under one umbrella. The Estonian based fintech company has been operating a cryptocurrency exchange, but now seeks to bring on board margin trading, token listing, crypto games, money transfer, binary options, social trading, crypto loans, a crypto wallet, a P2P exchange, and OTC trading services. Specifically, the revolutionary platform will have all these services under a single ecosystem, using a single user account.

Moreover, the platform will in future introduce novel cryptocurrency services such as cryptocurrency hedge fund, custody and staking to make it a comprehensive arena where clients can get all their crypto services.

Exchase ecosystem development is carried out with the use of modern development stacks. Our team consists of young and ambitious developers. The platform is written in .NET Core 3.1 and React. Native mobile apps for iOS (Swift) and Android (Java).

List of Services, Exchase aims to deploy:

Cryptocurrency exchange

Margin trading

Token Listing

Crypto-wallet

Crypto-games

Money transfer system

Binary options

Social trading

Crypto loans

P2P Exchange

OTC Trading

Exchase invites Business partners and freelance employees to join the revolutionary Fintech project. They welcome specialists from various field including:

Fintech specialists (investments, trading, forex)

Development managers

Traders

Marketologists

SMM / community managers

Translators from Russian into English / Spanish and other languages

WEB Designers

Content managers

Designers (with layout skills for SPA applications, in particular for React)

Front end developers (React Redux)

Back end developers (Net core)

Full-stack developers (React + Net core)

Mobile developers: iOS, Android

Board members (residence permit or Estonian citizenship)

Exchase.io MVP is launched and available here - Exchase.io

For more information, you can read the whitepaper or join the telegram group.

Contact: info@exchase.io or aditya@storybitmedia.com

SOURCE: Exchase.io

