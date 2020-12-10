Native CloudEOS integration with AWS Transit Gateway Connect designed to lower costs, accelerate deployments, and simplify end-to-end segmentation

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) today announced enhancements to Arista CloudEOS, providing native support for AWS Transit Gateway Connect. The integration of CloudEOS with AWS Transit Gateway Connect enables enterprise networks to cost-effectively and easily connect Amazon Virtual Private Clouds (Amazon VPCs) hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enterprise campus, branch, cloud, and data center networks across the private WAN or public Internet connections.

The CloudEOS product family now enables the following capabilities for networking on AWS:

Cloud Native Networking - scalable and cost-effective internetworking between on-premises networks and AWS services and networking architectures

Cloud Native Networking - scalable and cost-effective internetworking between on-premises networks and AWS services and networking architectures

'Easy Button' Deployment declarative provisioning enables AWS Transit Gateway Connect and CloudEOS to be deployed together using Hashicorp Terraform, Red Hat Ansible, or Amazon CloudFormation automation

End-to-End Segmentation - CloudEOS extends segmentation into existing environments such as data centers or other clouds using an overlay tunnel architecture, thus reducing configuration complexity and keeping end-to-end traffic isolated and secure

High-Performance Path Optimization application performance and reliability is improved with Arista's Dynamic Path Selection (DPS) which utilizes all active transit paths between clouds and on-premises facilities to achieve service level objectives in complex multi-path networks

Network Observability and Monitoring In conjunction with Arista's CloudVision as-a-Service, CloudEOS delivers enhanced network visibility into Amazon VPCs and transit gateways used by AWS Transit Gateway Connect

"Deploying AWS Transit Gateway Connect with CloudEOS provides a powerful architecture for constructing secure and scalable networks, delivering to customers a high performance, exceptionally reliable, and cost-effective model for interconnecting enterprise-class cloud networking environments," said Douglas Gourlay, vice president and general manager for Cloud Networking Software at Arista Networks.

Integration Details

Arista CloudEOS is a proven and familiar software routing platform based on open standards that leverages the popular Arista EOS (Extensible Operating System) at its core. It is available across all major cloud marketplaces to bring advanced networking capabilities comprising BGP Routing, EVPN and VXLAN segmentation, traffic engineering with Quality of Service, and advanced telemetry to the cloud-native and public cloud environment.

"Adoption of Arista CloudEOS and CloudVision as-a-Service has simplified the deployment and management of our AWS environment and paved the way for our multi-cloud strategy," said Jody Henry, Senior Network Engineer at Quantum Health, Inc. "We are able to rapidly deliver new environments to our application and business teams through our CI/CD pipeline integrating with CloudVision as-a-Service."

By integrating with AWS Transit Gateway Connect, CloudEOS can simplify remote site-to-cloud and site-to-site connectivity on AWS using Connect attachment APIs. This integration provides more seamless provisioning, increased scalability, and a 400 percent increase in available bandwidth per attachment. This enhanced capability can provide up to 50 Gbps of bandwidth with fewer resources (tunnels), and subsequently significantly lower cost. With support for AWS Transit Gateway Connect, customers can take advantage of the Arista CloudEOS platform to attain end-to-end global network infrastructure entirely carried and seamlessly provisioned over AWS secure cloud networking.

Popular CloudEOS Use Cases

1000+ VPC Global Production IT Environment Arista has implemented CloudEOS with AWS TGW enabling a large production media company to scale to 1000s of VPCs deployed globally across regions, availability zones, and providers on a common network architecture from the data center to the enterprise backbone to the cloud

Consistent Segmentation for Regulated Data a highly regulated financial services customer has deployed CloudEOS to provide a consistent segmentation from their multiple public cloud environments back through their data center and compute facilities simplifying security, isolation, and monitoring of highly sensitive data

Simplifying Cryptographic Integrity and Cloud Security - a public health provider is taking advantage of CloudEOS simple cryptographic key generation, distribution, and rotation to maintain the integrity of their data when transmitting across multiple public networks and on-premises environments

Deployments at the Speed of Software declarative deployments with Hashicorp Terraform, Red Hat Ansible, and other NetOps/DevOps automation platforms have enabled the network provisioning to keep up with the rate of change in a large-scale distributed IT environment by automating network deployments into the application development, configuration and deployment pipeline

Availability

CloudEOS is currently available in AWS Marketplace for Pay-As-You-Go elastic consumption, or as a BYOL offering, and includes Arista A-Care software support and access to CloudVision as-a-Service for automated configuration and provisioning. Arista's support for AWS Transit Gateway Connect will allow Arista to deliver this integration in 1H 2021.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in cognitive cloud networking for mission-critical data center and campus environments. Arista's award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation analytics and security through CloudVision and Arista EOS, an advanced network operating system.

ARISTA, CloudVision, and CloudEOS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks, Inc. in jurisdictions around the world. Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Additional information and resources can be found at www.arista.com. This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding cost savings, performance, reliability, security, and efficiency. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including rapid technological and market change, customer requirements and industry standards, as well as other risks stated in our filings with the SEC available on Arista's website at www.arista.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Arista disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.



