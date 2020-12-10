The packaged rice snacks market is poised to grow by USD 58.20 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Packaged Rice Snacks Market in US 2020-2024

The report on the packaged rice snacks market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for healthy snacks.

The packaged rice snacks market analysis includes the product segment and distribution channel landscape. This study identifies the expansion of retail and online distribution landscape as one of the prime reasons driving the packaged rice snacks market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The Packaged Rice Snacks Market covers the following areas:

Packaged Rice Snacks Market Sizing

Packaged Rice Snacks Market Forecast

Packaged Rice Snacks Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Blue Diamond Growers

Element Snacks Inc.

General Mills Inc.

KAMEDA SEIKA CO. LTD.

Kellogg Co.

Lundberg Family Farms

PepsiCo Inc.

Ricegrowers Ltd.

Topco Associates LLC

Umeya Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Rice cakes Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rice crisps Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on product segment

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer Landscape

Volume drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

