Adcore Inc.: Adcore Unveils "Effortless Marketing" with Spotlight Event Held on Thursday, December 17 at 11 AM ET

- Brand New App Makes It Easy For Shopify Store Owners To Promote Their Products On Google, Facebook & Microsoft -

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2020 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSXV:ADCO)(FSE:ADQ), a leading provider of machine-learning ("ML" and "AI") powered advertising technologies used by digital agencies and advertisers to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Advertising"), unveils today its brand new "Effortless Marketing" app for Shopify store owners. Adcore senior management invites interested parties to join them for an overview of the app on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 11 AM ET.

"Effortless Marketing" makes it easy to promote products on Google, Facebook & Microsoft, among others and target shoppers searching for products. The innovative solution is fully customizable and allows store owners to select feed criteria, create ad campaigns, track ad performance and adjust budgeting. The app is a multi-country, multi-currency solution that enables advertisers to maximize product sales at their store by tracking traffic and sales for their digital marketing campaigns, with the option to adjust budgets and goals without leaving the App.

Omri Brill, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our Effortless Marketing app is a must-have solution for store owners who want to target shoppers on Google, Facebook and Microsoft. The recently launched app has received enthusiastic response from users and provides a unique opportunity for Adcore to build deeper relationships with both new and existing clients. Effortless Marketing demonstrates Adcore's renewed focus on our core direct sales channel, providing an effective and easy-to-use solution for e-commerce advertisers to take their digital marketing to the next level.". Mr. Brill concluded: "We invite everyone to take part in our digital event next Thursday, December 17th in which the app will be unveiled".

App Unveil Event on Thursday, December 17 at 11 AM ET

Adcore Management will host a webcast with interested parties next Thursday December 17 at 11 AM ET during which CEO Omri Brill will provide an overview of the strategic importance of the solution for Adcore's direct channel followed by a product demonstration.

To access the live webcast:

When: Dec 17, 2020 11:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Topic: Effortless Marketing

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ADreTydtR8aLLJn36mnQfw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is a leading provider of machine-learning powered advertising technologies used by digital agencies and advertisers to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Advertising") with the goal of scaling activity and maximizing ROI.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over forty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Melbourne, Australia, Toronto, Canada and Hong Kong, Greater China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC.

https://www.adcore.com/investors/

Omri Brill, CEO

Telephone: 647-497-5337

Email: info@adcore.com

Martijn van den Bemd, GM North America

Telephone: 647-497-5337

Email: martijn@adcore.com

