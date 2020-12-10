The new portable generator market research report from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the unreliable power grid infrastructure in developing countries", says a senior analyst for Industrials at Technavio. As the markets recover Technavio expects the portable generator market size to grow by USD 680.03 million during the period 2020-2024.

Portable Generator Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The portable generator market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of -5.11%.

Based on the end-user, the residential segment led the market in 2019. The growth of the segment can be attributed to increasing residential construction activities worldwide.

The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

51% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

APAC is expected to offer significant opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.

China, Japan, and India are the key markets for portable generator in APAC.

Notes:

The portable generator market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of about 2% during the forecast period.

The portable generator market is segmented End-user (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial and infrastructure), Type (Diesel and Gas), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Atlas Copco AB, Briggs Stratton Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Generac Power Systems Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., ViacomCBS Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

