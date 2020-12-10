Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Arkema SA, Borealis AG, and Exxon Mobil Corp. will emerge as major polyolefin market participants during 2020-2024

The polyolefin market is expected to grow by USD 70.60 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the polyolefin market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polyolefin Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

The polyolefin market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to decrease in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Polyolefin Market Participants:

Arkema SA

Arkema SA operates its business through segments such as High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The company offers a line of functional Polyolefins through its brand names Lotader, Lotryl, and Evatane among others.

Borealis AG

Borealis AG operates its business through segments such as Polyolefins, Base Chemicals, and Borealis NITRO. The company offers a line of products for automotive, energy, and healthcare among others.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exxon Mobil Corp. operates its business through segments such as Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The company offers Exxtral performance polyolefins suitable for automotive applications.

Polyolefin Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Polyolefin market is segmented as below:

Type PE PP Functional Polyolefin

Geography North America APAC Europe South America MEA



The polyolefin market is driven by the increasing use of polyolefin films in the solar power generation industry. In addition, other factors such as the shale gas boom in North America are expected to trigger the polyolefin market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.

