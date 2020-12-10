In an Exclusive Episodic-Style Interview, Tara Haddad is the Latest Guest on the Industry Elites Podcast

Tara is an entrepreneur with over twenty years' experience in building successful companies in both the public and private sectors. Her financial expertise and CPA designation allowed her to work abroad for one of the world's top accounting firms. Early in her career, she founded an educational development firm concentrating on math and language skills before its successful buyout and today continues to be involved in education as the Owner and Director of Aspire Math Academy. Tara believes strongly in supporting women in business and currently heads Modern Meat, a women-led plant-based food company based in Vancouver, BC. Tara Haddad is a woman of many professional aptitudes. In so, the Industry Elites team, whose mandate is to promote those with storied and multifaceted careers in business, recently chose to highlight Tara Haddad in episode 3 of their second season of podcasting.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2020 / The Industry Elites podcast, which is aimed at providing up and coming business people with first-hand advice, is well-known for gathering and engaging professionals in discussions related to their own personal brand of success. The podcast's most recent episode invites Tara Haddad, the Vancouver-based CEO and Founder of Modern Meat (a naturally sourced plant-based protein company), to fill the role of industry expert.

Tara Haddad conceptualized and structured Modern Meat from the ground up, having officially launched it to the public in June of 2020. Her company proudly creates and manufactures a wide assortment of plant-based meat alternatives that are non-GMO, soy-free, gluten-free, and preservative-free, all the while sourcing ingredients that are accessible, nutritious, and sustainable. Prior to its launch, Modern Meat sold and tested their products at various farmers markets and food service conventions and, in so doing, won an award for Best New Product of the Year at a recent trade show.

The Industry Elites interview with Tara Haddad includes segments on her background, her love of healthy eating, branding and marketing techniques, and the intricacies that are specific to the sector of alternative foods. Additionally, Haddad touches on the timely matter of conducting business in the time of COVID-19, as Modern Meat was forced to pivot away from restaurant service and hone in on local retailers, successfully managing to secure 37 contracts in that time. Tara Haddad's episode of Industry Elites is worth a listen for those looking to turn their passion into a viable career.

Tara has amassed a successful business career spanning over two decades. After earning her Bachelor of Science degree from Simon Fraser University, Tara pursued studies in business accounting and obtained the designation of Certified Public Accountant. She built her reputation in audit, tax, and risk management at Ernst & Young, one of the world's top accounting firms. Her business acumen and entrepreneurial penchant led to her involvement in building successful companies in both the public and private sectors. She was the founder and CEO of Aspire Learning Centre, an educational development firm concentrating on math and language skills, before its successful buyout. In addition to her multiple roles in the realm of business, she serves as a mentor and an advocate for women in leadership positions at the Forum for Women Entrepreneurs Program (FWE) in Vancouver, British Columbia. Tara is the Founder and CEO of Modern Meat, an award-winning plant-based food company.

