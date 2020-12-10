ZoomAway Travel Inc.: ZoomAway Announces Change to Conference Call for Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2020 / ZoomAway Travel Inc. (TSXV:ZMA)(OTCQB:ZMWYF) (the "Company" or "ZMA") www.zoomaway.com, announced today that it has changed the format of its upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders to be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Calgary time) to a Conference Call meeting. Shareholders may attend and participate in the meeting via a conference call but will not be permitted to attend the meeting in person.

Due to recent restrictions on gatherings implemented by the Government of Alberta in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the move to a virtual-only meeting reflects Zoomaway's commitment to protecting the health and safety of its shareholders, directors, employees, and other stakeholders.

Only shareholders as of the record date of October 27, 2020 or their duly appointed proxyholders may vote at the meeting. Shareholders that wish to attend and vote at the meeting should follow the instructions below.

To call into the meeting, please use the following instructions:

Dial-in number (US & Canada): (563) 999-1170

Access code: 363866#

International dial-in numbers: https://fccdl.in/i/sean249

For additional assistance connecting to the meeting text 'Call Me' to the Dial-In number above and you will be called into the conference. Message and data rates may apply.

Your vote is important. Shareholders that do not wish to attend and vote at the meeting are encouraged to vote their shares prior to the meeting and are reminded that their completed forms of proxy or voting instructions, as well as votes by internet and telephone, must be received by not less than 48 hours (excluding weekends and holidays) before the time set for the holding of the meeting or any adjournment of the meeting, or for non-registered (beneficial) shareholders, such earlier time as required by their intermediaries. Please read the Company's proxy materials for further details on how to vote in advance of the meeting.

Copies of Zoomaway's proxy materials that were delivered to shareholders are also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and have been posted on the Company's website at www.zoomaway.com. The timing and process for voting by proxy remains as described in the proxy materials, and shareholders may still vote in advance of the meeting by submitting their proxy form or voting information form as described in the proxy materials. The proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change to the meeting format.

For additional information contact: Sean Schaeffer, President, ZoomAway Inc., at 775-691-8860 | sean@zoomaway.com

