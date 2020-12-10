SPAN Enterprises: E-File Form W-2 with ExpressEfile for the 2020 Tax Year

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2020 / Form W-2 filing is now open, and employers have to file with the SSA and provide employee copies by February 01, 2021.

Every year, employers use Form W-2, the Wage and Tax Statement, to report annual wages paid to employees and taxes withheld from employee paychecks. This form is filed with the Social Security Administration (SSA) and the state. Employers also send copies to their employees for filing their income tax returns.

ExpressEfile, a SPAN Enterprises product, is supporting Form W-2 for the 2020 tax year. ExpressEfile gives businesses a secure way to complete their returns online. Employers simply create an account and enter their recipient's information. Then, ExpressEfile's software checks for errors and transmits their forms directly to the SSA.

When it comes to furnishing employees with copies of Form W-2, ExpressE-file is helping businesses skip the hassle. When users select the postal mailing option, the ExpressEfile team handles everything, printing out copies and mailing them to the recipients directly.

"From price and quality to customer support, you won't find a better e-filing solution," said Agie Sundaram, founder, and CEO of SPAN Enterprises. "We're proud to work with businesses of all sizes and make tax filing easy and safe for employers."

Employers can also e-file Form 1099-NEC and 1099-MISC with ExpressEfile for the 2020 tax year. Visit ExpressEfile.com to file Form W-2 and meet the February 1st deadline.

