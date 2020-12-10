Anzeige
PR Newswire
10.12.2020
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Galapagos NV - GLPG

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Galapagos NV ("Galapagos" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GLPG). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Galapagos and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 18, 2020, Galapagos disclosed that Galapagos's collaborative partner, Gilead Sciences, Inc. ("Gilead"), had received a Complete Response Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for the New Drug Application ("NDA") for filgotinib, an investigational treatment for moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis. Galapagos advised investors that "[t]he FDA has requested data from the MANTA and MANTA-RAy studies before completing its review of the NDA. The MANTA and MANTA-RAy studies are designed to assess whether filgotinib has an impact on sperm parameters. The FDA also has expressed concerns regarding the overall benefit/risk profile of the filgotinib 200 mg dose."

On this news, Galapagos's stock price fell $47.07 per share, or 25.03%, to close at $141.00 per share on August 19, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

© 2020 PR Newswire
