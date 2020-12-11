The dental consumables market is poised to grow by USD 4.46 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
The report on the dental consumables market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising incidence of periodontal diseases.
The dental consumables market analysis includes the product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing importance of medical esthetics as one of the prime reasons driving the dental consumables market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
The dental consumables market covers the following areas:
Dental Consumables Market Sizing
Dental Consumables Market Forecast
Dental Consumables Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- 3Shape AS
- AB Dental Devices Ltd.
- Adin Dental Implants Systems Ltd.
- Align Technology Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG
- MIS Implants Technologies Ltd.
- Straumann Holding AG
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Dental implants Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Dental crowns and bridges Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Orthodontics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Periodontics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Dental Biomaterials Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Hospitals
- Dental clinics
Customer Landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver- demand-led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
