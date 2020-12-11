This verifies that Athens Medical Group's cleaning and disinfection processes meet the strictest requirements for preventing the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. The mark was awarded to:

Athens Medical Center

InterBalkan Medical Center in Thessaloniki

COVID-19 testing points at Athens International Airport "Eleftherios Venizelos" and Thessaloniki International Airport "Makedonia"

It demonstrates that, while facing the challenges of daily life, Athens Medical Group continues to protect the safety of staff, patients and visitors at its hospitals and testing points by implementing strict cleaning and disinfection protocols, based on international standards.

To receive the SGS Disinfection Monitored Cleaning Checked Mark, the medical group had to undergo an audit to ensure that it complied with the highest hygiene and safety standards. This audit included a thorough inspection to ensure that good practices and local and international regulations and recommendations for preventing the spread of COVID-19 - including the proper use of PPE, the use of instructions and markings, compliance with social distancing requirements, and staff training - were incorporated into cleaning and disinfection protocols.

In addition, environmental samples were taken from cleaned surfaces to verify that cleaning procedures have been applied correctly.

The audit confirmed that:

Cleaning and disinfection protocols of the highest standard are applied and constantly being reviewed and updated by a single, integrated quality system

Cleaning staff receive continuous, effective training

Cleaning products are continuously evaluated for effectiveness

Effective measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have been implemented, in accordance with applicable EODY national directives, as well as international directives of WHO, CDC and ECDC

The CEO of Athens Medical Group, Dr. Vasilis Apostolopoulos, said, "For Athens Medical Group, it is a given that the safety of our patients, visitors and staff is a top priority. The certification we received from SGS, which has one of the world's largest networks of health and safety experts, highlights our practical commitment to the continued implementation of specific precautionary measures on the basis of the strictest approved health protocols, in order to continue seamlessly the provision of health services to all, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year."

According to Mr. Alex Michail, Managing Director at SGS in Greece, "At SGS, our main goal is to make people feel safe. Utilizing the know-how and experience of 150 years, we have developed a range of services designed to help organizations cope with the unprecedented new conditions safely and effectively. Our cooperation with the Athens Medical Group has yielded a package of services for excellent health standards, suitable for meeting the high demands and unique needs of the leading medical group of our country."

About Athens Medical Group

Athens Medical Group, the leading healthcare provider in Southeastern Europe, was founded in 1984 by Dr. C. Apostolopoulos. Today, the Group has eight state-of-the-art hospitals with a capacity of 1,200 nursing beds and cooperates with more than 2,800 highly trained and qualified doctors of all specialties, with international experience in Europe and the USA. It employs more than 3,000 people, full time and has four privately owned diagnostic centers in Romania, under the name MEDSANA. Over the years it has remained true to its enduring commitment to be "always one step ahead," offering leading and innovative primary and secondary health care services, in accordance with the strictest international standards and certifications, applying best practices for the benefit of patients.

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 89,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.