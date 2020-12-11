The semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market is expected to grow by USD 289.72 million, progressing at a CAGR of about 3% during the forecast period.
The incentives and discounts offered by vendors for long-term customers is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high development costs will hamper growth.
Semiconductor Wafer Polishing And Grinding Equipment Market: End-user Landscape
Based on the end-user, the foundries segment led the market in 2019. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for devices such as memory, logic, discrete, analog, sensor, and opto devices. The market growth for the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Semiconductor Wafer Polishing And Grinding Equipment Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 82% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growth of the market in APAC is driven by the proliferation of semiconductor fabs in the region.
China, Taiwan, and Japan are the key markets for semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment in APAC.
Companies Covered:
- Amtech Systems Inc.
- Applied Materials Inc.
- DISCO Corp.
- Ebara Corp.
- Entrepix Inc.
- Komatsu Ltd.
- Logomatic GmbH
- Precision Surfacing Solutions
- Roper Technologies Inc.
- Tokyo Seimitsu Co. Ltd.
