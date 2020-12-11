The anti-plagiarism software market for education sector market is expected to grow by USD 798.28 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period.

The proliferation of online assignment project submission platforms is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as limitations of anti-plagiarism detection software will hamper the market growth.

Anti-plagiarism Software Market for Education Sector Market: End-user Landscape

As per certain norms, the permissible limit for copy or reproduction of original research is only up to 20%. If the researcher exceeds the limit, the work will be rejected even before it can be submitted for evaluation. Such new policies by government organizations and research institutions will increase the demand for anti-plagiarism software during the forecast period. The growth of the anti-plagiarism software market share for the education sector by the research institutions segment has been significant so far.

Anti-plagiarism Software Market for Education Sector Market: Geographic Landscape

North America was the largest anti-plagiarism software market for the education sector in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The higher number of universities in North America and higher technological developments will significantly drive anti-plagiarism software market growth for the education sector in this region over the forecast period. 49% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for anti-plagiarism software for the education sector in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South America, APAC, and Europe.

Companies Covered:

Academicplagiarism Inc.

BibMe

Blackboard Inc.

Grammarly Inc.

Plagiarism Checker X LLC

Plagiarismanalyzer.com

PlagScan GmbH

PrePost SEO

Turnitin LLC

Urkund

