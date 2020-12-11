The healthcare it market is expected to grow by USD 95.98 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.
The need for automation across departments is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as vulnerability of EMR toward cybercrime will hamper the market growth.
Healthcare IT Market: Component Landscape
Healthcare IT services include consulting services, learning and training, development and integration, hardware maintenance and support, IT management, process management, and software support. The major growth areas are consulting and software support. The need to develop better healthcare delivery systems and a cost-effective model would propel the demand for information and communications technology (ICT) services in the healthcare sector. Healthcare IT market share growth by the services segment will be slower than the growth of the market by the software segment.
Healthcare IT Market: Geographic Landscape
North America was the largest healthcare IT market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing data integration, government initiatives, aging population, and a rise in mHealth applications will significantly influence healthcare IT market growth in this region. Almost 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for healthcare IT in North America and the market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in ROW and Asia.
Companies Covered:
- Allscripts Healthcare LLC
- Cerner Corp.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- IBM Corp.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- McKesso Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
