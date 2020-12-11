After more than a year of testing, Relectrify has released the interim results of a pilot that combines repurposed batteries from Nissan Leaf vehicles with proprietary inverter technology.From pv magazine USA After a year of functional and lifetime testing, Relectrify has released interim results for a pilot system that combines repurposed batteries from Nissan Leaf vehicles with its own BMS+Inverter technology. The pilot - a collaboration between utility American Electric Power (AEP) and Nissan North America - combines second-life batteries, equivalent to 4.5 electric vehicles, and cell-level ...

