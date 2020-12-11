Australia's first utility-scale vanadium flow battery will be built in South Australia. It will demonstrate the tech's potential to provide energy and frequency control ancillary services for the national grid.From pv magazine Australia Australia's first utility-scale vanadium flow battery system - a AUD 20.3 million (US$15.3 million) installation developed by Yadlamalka Energy near Hawker, South Australia - will co-locate a 2 MW/8 MWh battery with a 6 MW solar PV array. The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) said last week that it will provide AUD 5.7 million in funding for the project. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...