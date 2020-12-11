EXCHANGE NOTICE 11 DECEMBER 2020 SHARES THE SHARES OF PIHLAJALINNA PLC REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION SEGMENT The shares of Pihlajalinna Plc were transferred to the observation segment on 5 November 2019 on the grounds of the rules of the exchange (Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, rule 4.1.1 d). The grounds for transferring the share to the observation segment no longer exist. The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260