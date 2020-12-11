The semi-annual review of the VINX30 Index has now been completed. The new composition will be effective as of December 21, 2020. ADD Symbol Security Name ABB ABB Ltd DANSKE Danske Bank A/S MAERSK B A.P. Møller - Mærsk B A/S DELETE Symbol Security Name CARL B Carlsberg B A/S DNB DNB ASA TEL Telenor ASA Please note the number of shares in this PRELIMINARY pro forma is not capped and does not reflect any known or unknown corporate actions that occur during the period Dec 02, 2020 and Dec 21, 2020 See the attached file for a complete list of constituents including the new number of shares and new weights (based on closing price as of Nov 30, 2020). Any changes to Index Shares/Weights due to Corporate Action up until Review Effective Date will be communicated as in when the Corporate Actions take effect. For further information concerning this notice please contact NASDAQ Index Client Services, telephone + 1 301 -978-8311, e-mail indexservices@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=812701