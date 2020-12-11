The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) have approved the new UL 3741 standard.Underwriters Laboratories, a U.S. safety certification company, has published the new UL 3741 safety standard, which is related to the evaluation of PV hazard control functions. "The standard is specifically intended to establish and expand requirements to help keep firefighters out of hazardous current paths when responding to emergency situations in homes and buildings with PV systems," Underwriters Laboratories said. "Systems that comply with UL 3741 should also ...

