Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2020) -Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTC Pink: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") wishes to provide clarity on a statement that was published on Twitter by Air Canada regarding COVID-19 testing and Datametrex on November 22, 2020.

The official Air Canada Twitter channel @AirCanada replied to a tweet on a question posted regarding COVID-19 trusted testing partners for travel to the state of Hawaii. Air Canada provided the following reply, "The state of Hawaii will only accept COVID-19 PCR - Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a certified Clinical Laboratory from trusted testing and travel partners. In Canada those are: LIFE LABS, DYNACARE, Datametrex Al limited, Biron, and DynaLIFE MEDICAL LABS. /Ariana."





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1778/70044_9b819cd56413e8c8_002full.jpg

Though the Company has not commented on the tweet publicly, several inquires on the tweet have been put to management. What the Company can confirm is that Datametrex is completing an agreement to support Canadian communities and provide pre-departure coronavirus (COVID-19) PCR-based testing for travellers in several large metropolitan centers within Canada. These tests will be available for travellers flying to any destination requiring a negative COVID-19 test.

As a trusted testing and travel partner, Datametrex will provide further commentary in a news release on locations and specifics to the COVID-19 testing for travellers. Datametrex believes that testing and peace of mind are important to your health and wellness.

Important COVID-19 Considerations

Note: Health Canada does not advise you to get a COVID-19 test if you do not have symptoms of the virus. Since a negative result is required for the Hawaiian pre-testing program, this would go against public health advice.

The Government of Canada also warns against travel outside of the country. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, governments that have opened their borders to tourists could impose strict travel restrictions suddenly, which could make it difficult for you to return home.

Under measures from provincial Governments in Canada, all arriving passengers from outside of Canada, regardless of their final destination, are required to submit a self-isolation plan. It must show that returning passengers have supports in place to safely self-isolate for 14 days.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2019 served over 51 million customers. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2019 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. Additional information on Datametrex is available at www.datametrex.com.

