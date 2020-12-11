Anzeige
Freitag, 11.12.2020
Gesetzlicher Schutz und reißender Absatz!? Neues Allzeithoch auf diese Meldung?
WKN: A140P3 ISIN: DK0060655629 
Frankfurt
11.12.20
09:13 Uhr
36,240 Euro
-0,340
-0,93 %
11.12.2020 | 09:29
DFDS A/S: DFDS: November volume report: Freight up 17% boosted by stockbuilding ahead of Brexit

Investor news no. 30/2020

DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide additional insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS' European route network.

DFDS ferry volumes
November LTM*
Freight20192020Change 2019-182020-19Change
Lane metres, '0003,5624,15816.7% 41,32940,102-3.0%
Passenger20192020Change 2019-182020-19Change
Passengers, '00022344-80.2% 5,1221,790-65.1%
*Last twelve months

Ferry - freight: Total volumes in November were 18% above 2019 adjusted for the closure of the Paldiski-Hanko route. The volume growth for routes calling the UK was 25%.

North Sea volumes were boosted by stockbuilding ahead of Brexit, especially on the routes between Netherlands and UK. Volumes on the English Channel were likewise boosted by the stockbuilding. Baltic Sea volumes were above 2019 adjusted for the closure of the Paldiski-Hanko route. Mediterranean volumes were up driven by the route between southern Turkey and Italy.

Ferry - passenger: Total number of passengers in November 2020 was 80% below 2019. The decrease reflects a continued negative impact from travel restrictions related to Covid-19, especially on the two cruise ferry routes. In the Baltic Sea, passenger numbers were considerably less impacted.

DFDS' ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Use the link below to see a map of the entire network.
https://bit.ly/36o5nkO

The December volume report is expected to be published on 11 January 2021.

Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Gert Jakobsen, Communications +45 33 42 32 97

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • UK_OMX_NO_30_11_12_2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a324b614-1052-44da-8af7-8bc959f3a27c)

