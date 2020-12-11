PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES

PHP has announced plans to internalise its management structure by acquiring its investment adviser since launch, Nexus Tradeco. The board believes there are a number of compelling financial and strategic benefits to the proposed transaction, including c £4.0m in annual cost savings and enhanced EPS/dividend paying capacity, and securing a well-regarded management team and fully operational management platform. This includes the services of Harry Hyman as CEO of PHP, consistent with the commitment he made at the time of the MedicX merger.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...