Information Services Group, Inc.: German Enterprises Focus on Digital Transformation in Wake of COVID-19 Disruptions

ISG Provider Lens report finds growing interest in digital business capabilities to optimize customer experience, product development and supply chain

FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 11, 2020)), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.



The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Digital Business - Solutions and Service Partners report for Germany found that the pandemic has made many German companies take a hard look at transforming the way they operate, engage with users, manage supply chains and develop products and services. Providers of digital business solutions and services are partnering with enterprises in all industries to help them implement new structures and ways of working.

"The abrupt changes in business conditions this year signaled to many companies in Germany that they need to be more agile and prepared to quickly adapt," said Andrea Spiegelhoff, partner, ISG EMEA, based in Germany. "Digital transformation should help them change established processes and management practices as well as update their technology."

Both global and local digital business providers are consulting with German enterprises and delivering services around customer experience, product development and updating, supply chain management and envisioning and implementing blockchain applications.

Supply chain management is one area where COVID-19 has made new systems and processes more important than ever, ISG says. Lockdowns and spikes in demand for goods have underscored the need to be able to manage the supply chain in real time through a single pane of glass and make changes on the fly. These needs are likely to remain over the coming months and into the future, the report says.

Blockchain is also gaining traction with enterprises in Germany and around the world, with proof-of-concept applications steadily advancing to production mode, according to the report. The distributed ledger technology has made its biggest inroads in banking, financial services and insurance but has many applications in other fields as well, including supply chain, payment services, retail and manufacturing. Several of the top blockchain providers have gone live with implementations in Germany, especially in finance, supply chain and logistics.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Digital Business - Solutions and Service Partners report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 55 providers across five quadrants: Digital Business Consulting Services, Digital Customer Experience Services, Digital Product Life Cycle Services, Blockchain Services and Digital Supply Chain Transformation Services.

The report names Accenture, Atos, Capgemini, IBM and T-Systems as leaders in five quadrants. Cognizant, DXC Technology and Infosys are named leaders in three quadrants and Deloitte Digital in two. Arvato Systems, Axians, CGI, Computacenter, ec4u, Maibornwolff, Publicis Sapient and PwC are named as leaders in one quadrant. In addition, Cognizant, DXC, HCL and Wipro are named "Rising Stars"-companies with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition-in one quadrant each.

A customized version of the report is available from T-Systems .

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Digital Business - Solutions and Service Partners report for Germany is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens Research

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

Starting this year, each ISG Provider Lens study will include a Global Summary to help enterprise subscribers better understand provider capabilities across all geographic markets covered by that study. All ISG Provider Lens reports also will now include an Enterprise Context feature to help executives quickly identify key insights related to their roles and responsibilities.

About ISG

ISG) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.



