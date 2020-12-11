ORYZON GENOMICS

Shield Therapeutics (STX) has announced it is broadening its strategy for commercialising Accrufer in the US (oral therapy for iron deficiency, approved by the FDA in July 2019) and no longer expects to conclude a US partnering deal by year end. As STX's cash runway extends into Q221, an upfront licensing payment from a US deal would have ameliorated the need for further capital. It has also arranged an extension to its cash runway until the end of 2021. STX's revised strategy is now two pronged and it will continue ongoing discussions with potential partners while exploring the benefits of marketing Accrufer itself in the US. However, the uncertainty of which route it will take has weighed on the share price. Access to funding is key for self-marketing, either through debt facilities or equity raises. Our forecasts are under review.

