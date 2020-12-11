New FORCAM FORCE EDGE Solution Now Available for Purchase on SAP App Center

By integrating with SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud, the FORCAM FORCE EDGE solution delivers full connectivity of heterogeneous machine parks to customers

RAVENSBURG, Germany, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart-factory specialist FORCAM today announced that its new FORCAM FORCE EDGE solution is now available for purchase on SAP App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. FORCAM FORCE EDGE integrates with SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud and enables customers to connect assets and machines, particularly from the brownfield.

Dr. Andrea Rösinger, Co-CEO and CTO at FORCAM commented, "For smart real-time analytics, manufacturing companies need to use cloud infrastructures. The integration of our FORCAM FORCE EDGE solution with SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud helps enable customers with a brownfield approach on the shop floor by connecting heterogeneous machine parks and networking with SAP solutions. Customers benefit from one single source to the truth for SAP analytics tools throughout the company."

A comprehensive brownfield connection is required to unleash the full potential of SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud. The FORCAM FORCE EDGE solution offers smart connectivity. Signals of existing machinery, from semi-intelligent machines to machines that were never intended for digitization, can be understood, translated, and communicated to shop floor and top floor.

FORCAM FORCE EDGE digitally connects heterogeneous machine parks, such as machines of different age and from different producers. The central intelligence of data-norming provides a machine data model for real-time analysis, enabling customers to turn a machine park into an asset for the company.

"With FORCAM FORCE EDGE, clients can connect their brownfield with SAP solutions and integrate them into SAP processes, allowing customers to seize the full benefits of digital twins," commented Mani Pirouz, SVP & Global Head of Partner Innovation at SAP SE.

Features of FORCAM FORCE EDGE include:

- Connectivity for machines that were not intended to work in a digital environment, regardless of construction year

- Connectivity for semi-intelligent machines such as machines with numerical control (NC) programs

- Support for industry communication standards, for example for example OPC/UA (Open Platform Communications Unified Architecture), MTConnect (Manufacturing Technology Connect) or MQTT (Message Queuing Telemetry Transport)

- Interface Edge API

Added value:

- Optimize brownfield for the future

- Digitize machines easily with a universal interface, regardless of age

- Compare heterogeneous machines on a uniform data layer

- Provide data basis for the identification of optimization potentials

- Smoothly integrate into lean management strategies and Plan-Do-Check-Act (PDCA)

For more information, find FORCAM FORCE EDGE at SAP App Center, where businesses can discover approximately 1,600 innovative partner solutions that integrate with and extend SAP solutions. There, customers can find the SAP-validated partner apps they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made on SAP App Center, SAP will plant a tree. Find, try, and buy SAP partner solutions digitally at www.sapappcenter.com.

FORCAM is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. As such, it has access to tools, training, resources and benefits that partners need to deliver the solutions and services customers demand. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs - quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

About FORCAM

FORCAM supports companies by significantly increasing their efficiency in production and planning. FORCAM provides a platform solution for data-driven manufacturing. The solution is used by internationally active large and medium-sized companies alike - including BorgWarner, Dynomax Aerospace, Howmet Aerospace (formerly Arconic), Kostal, Krones, Lockheed Martin, Richards Industrials, Schaeffler. More than 100,000 machines worldwide are already connected with FORCAM technology. FORCAM is headquartered in Ravensburg, Germany, with offices in USA (Cincinnati), England (Rugby) and China (Shanghai). www.forcam.com

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

For more information, press only:

Matthias Kasper

Corporate Communication

FORCAM GmbH

An der Bleicherei 15

D - 88214 Ravensburg

Tel: +49 (0) 75 1 / 3 66 69 28

M. +49 (0) 160 / 9014 35 19

matthias.kasper@forcam.com