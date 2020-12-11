Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Launch of new website

ABINGDON, OXFORDSHIRE / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2020 / Midatech Pharma PLC (AIM: MTPH.L; Nasdaq: MTP), an R&D biotechnology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines, is pleased to announce that the Company has launched a new corporate website. The website address is unchanged at www.midatechpharma.com.

Commenting, Stephen Stamp, CEO and CFO of Midatech, said: "The updated website reflects our realigned strategy of deploying our drug delivery technologies to bring novel products to proof of concept stage before seeking licensing partners. It is designed to serve as an improved reference tool for all stakeholders including patients, investors, employees and potential collaborators and licensees."

For more information, please contact:

Midatech Pharma PLC Stephen Stamp, CEO, CFO Sam Barker, Director, Business Development Tel: +44 (0)29 20480 180 www.midatechpharma.com Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker) Freddy Crossley, Emma Earl (Corporate Finance) Rupert Dearden (Corporate Broking) Tel: +44 (0)20 7886 2500 Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Limited (Joint Broker) Andrew Thacker (Corporate Broking) Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050 IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR and UK Investor Relations) Tim Metcalfe / Graham Herring Tel: +44 (0)20 3934 6630 Email: midatech@investor-focus.co.uk Edison Group (US Investor Relations) Megan Paul Tel: +1 (646) 653 7034 Email: mpaul@edisongroup.com

About Midatech Pharma PLC

Midatech Pharma PLC (dual listed on LSE AIM: MTPH; and NASDAQ: MTP) is a drug delivery technology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and bio-distribution of medicines. The Company combines approved and development medications with its proprietary and innovative drug delivery technologies to provide compelling products that have the potential to powerfully impact the lives of patients.

The Company has developed three in-house technology platforms, each with its own unique mechanism to improve delivery of medications to sites of disease. All of the Company's technologies have successfully entered human use in the clinic, providing important validation of the potential for each platform:

Q-Sphera platform: a disruptive micro-technology used for sustained release to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time (from weeks to months).

MidaSolve platform: an innovative nanotechnology used to dissolve insoluble drugs so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumours.

MidaCore platform: a leading-edge nanotechnology used for targeting medications to sites of disease.

The platform nature of the technologies offers the potential to develop multiple drug assets rather than being reliant on a limited number of programmes. Midatech's technologies are supported by 36 patent families including 120 granted patents and an additional 70 patent applications. Midatech's headquarters and R&D facility is in Cardiff, UK. For more information please visit www.midatechpharma.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of legislation in the United Kingdom and/or United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements.

Reference should be made to those documents that Midatech shall file from time to time or announcements that may be made by Midatech in accordance with the London Stock Exchange AIM Rules for Companies ("AIM Rules"), the Disclosure and Transparency Rules ("DTRs") and the rules and regulations promulgated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which contains and identifies other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any projections or forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements by or concerning Midatech are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Except as may be required under the AIM Rules or the DTRs or by relevant law in the United Kingdom or the United States, Midatech does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise arising.

