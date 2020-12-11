CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial supports a new study by the Telethon Foundation





As in previous years, CNH Industrial is supporting the Telethon Foundation by contributing to a targeted study on the ongoing pandemic. This involves a series of tests on the strain of the virus that causes COVID-19,with the aim of reconstructing its transmission tree.

Turin, December 11, 2020

The current coronavirus pandemic and its effects continue to impact the health of millions of people, as well as having serious social and economic repercussions. The ongoing emergency has focused the public spotlight on research institutes, pharmaceutical companies and organizations that can potentially give us the tools to fight COVID-19. And, hopefully in the near future, to eradicate it once and for all.

Among the many institutes that have sprung into action is the Telethon Foundation, which is once again at the forefront with a team coordinated by the world-renowned medical scientist and academic, Prof. Andrea Ballabio. As the director of the Telethon Institute of Genetics and Medicine (TIGEM), an Italian center of excellence for research located in Pozzuoli, near Naples in Italy, Prof. Ballabio has launched a targeted study on the SARS-CoV-2 strain, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The research project will be structured into three core phases. The first: sequencing the entire viral genome, thereby making it possible to pinpoint the strain and its mutations over time. The second: understanding the change in cells affected by the virus, analyzing their inflammatory process. The third: studying the microbiological species present in swabs to ascertain the possibility of COVID-19 presenting as a co-infection with other pathogens. In this way, the researchers will be able to identify the best pharmacological modulations to combat SARS-CoV-2.

It is also thanks to funding received from external companies that the study will be applied on a large scale. Once again CNH Industrial is providing active support. Specifically, the company has allocated $100,000 (over €90,000) of its $2 million Solidarity Fund, which is intended to specifically help individuals and communities affected by the virus. The contribution reinforces the longstanding, six-year partnership between CNH Industrial and Telethon , which has seen the level of donations exceed €1,100,000 to date.

Daniela Ropolo, Head of Sustainable Development Initiatives at CNH Industrial, described the partnership with the Telethon Foundation as: "A journey undertaken together, in which we share the same values. Indeed, the partnership with Telethon enables us to get even closer to the community, where words such as dignity, trust and hope take on a deeper meaning, one that is oriented towards the future. The current pandemic has taught us that the more science progresses, so the quality of life improves, for everyone. In addition, the partnership with the Foundation enables us to directly involve our employees, so that they can actively participate in initiatives, share their thoughts and recognize in themselves the same social values."

Francesca Pasinelli, director general of Telethon Foundation, said: "Because of their complexity, rare genetic diseases lead to the investigation of fundamental biological mechanisms that may be common to other diseases. For this reason, in keeping with our mission to provide patients with concrete answers in terms of treatments and therapies, we have stimulated the scientific community into exploiting knowledge derived from studies into rare genetic disease. Studies that the Telethon Foundation has funded for 30 years, in order to study infection from SARS-CoV-2, with the aim of making our own important contribution to resolving this global health emergency."

Finally, as in previous years CNH Industrial is promoting the creation and sale of heart-shaped chocolates to support Telethon with its latest study. The initiative will take place in December and January, and the chocolates will also be available on Amazon during the 31st edition of the Telethon Foundation TV Marathon on the Italian Rai television networks from December 12 to 19. As always, it will be another opportunity to reaffirm an alliance based on shared values, which has been elevated and transformed into concrete action thanks to the generosity of all.

