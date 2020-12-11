Laborem Edge Digital Marketing Agency: George G. Copeland, CEO of Laborem Edge, Announces His Exclusive Proven Marketing System for Contractors and Attorneys

To Help Create His Innovative New System, Copeland Extracted Years of Historical Data

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2020 / George Grandis Copeland, CEO of Laborem Edge, is pleased to announce the launch of his exclusive and highly-effective marketing system for contractors and attorneys.

Copeland understands that many industrious, reputable, and reliable contractors and attorneys have issues being found in online searches. In addition, he realizes that while ad clicks and website traffic are definitely important, high quality leads are also paramount to boosting their returns on investments and numbers of clients.

This knowledge inspired Copeland to focus on assisting contractors and attorneys, helping to find and deliver high-quality clients that result in a consistent return on investment, month-over-month. With the launch of his proven marketing system for these two types of professionals, Copeland said general contractors should see up to 165 percent more leads, while attorneys and law firms could experience around 236 percent more leads.

In both cases, Copeland's process involves a great deal of research on both industries, as well as demographic data and how people search online.

The first part of the system focuses on keyword research to help determine the terms that are most likely to lead to new client acquisitions.

"We do the upfront research to ensure your investment results in a profitable return. Here, we help you identify what has the best chance of working," Copeland said, adding that he and his team will share which target keywords have the best return on investment. This data will be used to help create landing pages, ads and the content that is required to start getting leads.

The new software program also helps with securing high-quality clients who are ready to do business.

"We track everything from the keyword someone types on Google, to the ad they click on, to the landing page they visit, to the recording of the actual phone call. Then we share the data with you, so you can review your leads, know which marketing efforts are profitable, and even use the recordings for training your team," Copeland said.

