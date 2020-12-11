Anzeige
WKN: 868366 ISIN: GB0006650450 Ticker-Symbol: OX3 
Berlin
11.12.20
11:36 Uhr
21,400 Euro
+0,150
+0,71 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
11.12.2020 | 12:34
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, December 11

11 December 2020

Oxford Instruments plc

(the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Oxford Instruments plc, a leading provider of high-technology solutions, information and services for industry and research, was notified on 10 December 2020 that on that date certain purchases and awards of ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company were made under the all-employee Oxford Instruments Share Incentive Plan (the "SIP") including by and to the Executive Directors.

The transactions listed below were undertaken on behalf of the Executive Directors by the trustee of the SIP.

The Matching Shares are subject to a risk of forfeiture which will normally be removed on the third anniversary of award subject to the participant's continued employment and the retention of the linked Partnership Shares. No consideration was paid by the participants for the award of, or is due on the release of, the Matching Shares.

Susan Johnson-Brett

Company Secretary

Tel: 01865 393324

Oxford Instruments plc

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameIan Barkshire
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameOxford Instruments plc
b)LEI213800J364EZD6UCE231
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc


ISIN - GB0006650450
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Partnership Shares (7) and Matching Shares (2) in the Company's Share Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£19.3687
£19.3682
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
9
£174.31
e)Date of the transaction10 December 2020
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameGavin Hill
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Finance Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameOxford Instruments plc
b)LEI213800J364EZD6UCE231
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc


ISIN - GB0006650450
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Partnership Shares (7) and Matching Shares (2) in the Company's Share Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£19.3687
£19.3682
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
9
£174.31
e)Date of the transaction10 December 2020
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
© 2020 PR Newswire
