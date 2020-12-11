The mini-panel showed a short circuit current of 58.1 mA, an open circuit voltage of 3.63 V, and a fill factor of 58.26%. It has a power output is 122.9 mW and an active area of 14 cm2.Scientists in France have built a semi-transparent dye-sensitized mini solar panel with an active area of 14 cm2 based on benzothiadiazole-based photosensitizers. The research team, led by France's Molecular Systems and Nanomaterials for Energy and Health Laboratory (SyMMES) and the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), developed four different variants of a dye call RK1 that contains ...

