Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2020) - Leviathan Natural Products Inc. (CSE: EPIC) (the "Company" or "Leviathan") announced today that it has repriced and extended the expiry date of an aggregate of 15,000,000 outstanding private placement warrants expiring in December 2020. The warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement financing that closed in several tranches in July 2018, and were originally set to expire in July 2020. The warrants were extended and repriced on June 19, 2020. On December 8, 2020, the CSE granted Leviathan an exemption which allowed the Company to conduct a second repricing and extension of the warrants. The warrants will be repriced from $0.75 to $0.60 and the expiry date extended to December 31, 2021. All other terms of the warrants remain unchanged.

The Company will not issue new warrant certificates in connection with the repricing and extension. Previously issued warrant certificates remain valid and enforceable at the amended exercise price of $0.60. Warrant holders may exercise their warrants by returning a completed subscription notice/form (included with the warrant certificate), the original warrant certificate and payment by bank draft (made payable to "Leviathan Natural Products Inc.") to the Company's legal counsel at: Friedman Law Professional Corporation, 150 Ferrand Drive, Suite 800, Toronto, ON M3C 3E5 (C/O Leviathan Natural Products Inc.). For warrant exercises that will be paid by wire transfer or any questions related to the warrants, please contact info@Leviathan-Naturals.com.

About Leviathan Natural Products

Leviathan concentrates on non-psychoactive hemp derived products for the health and wellness market. Leviathan plans on executing a series of buy and build transactions extending across all vertical markets in Canada and internationally. The Company's global capabilities position it to become a leading multi-jurisdictional cannabinoid producer - one that brings together the best cannabinoid products, brands and expertise from Canada and around the world. The Leviathan portfolio currently comprises Jekyll+Hyde Brand Builders Inc., a marketing services agency specializing in the cannabis/hemp sector; Leviathan US Inc., which began manufacturing cannabidiol products in August 2020 from its facility in Carthage, Tennessee; LCG Holdings Inc., a hemp cultivation and processing facility in Carmen de Viboral, Colombia, which expects to be operational in calendar Q2 2021; and Woodstock Biomed Inc., which owns a 30-acre property with greenhouse infrastructure in Pelham, Ontario. The Woodstock property operates under a lease agreement with Medical Saints Ltd. ("Medical Saints"), a Health Canada regulated licensed producer of industrial hemp.

www.Leviathan-Naturals.com

For more information, contact Martin J. Doane, CEO, Leviathan Natural Products Inc. at 416.903.6691 or Jayne Beckwith, Chief Communications Officer, Leviathan Natural Products Inc. at 416. 806.0591.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

