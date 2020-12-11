A team comprising researchers from the University of California San Diego and micro battery developer ZPower have developed been busy in the lab. The result is a flexible battery with highly competitive electrochemical features and the option to manufacture at low cost with screen-printing.Batteries can now be screen-printed onto a polymer film, making them highly flexible, allowing greater freedom in product design and giving them highly competitive properties compared to state of the art lithium-ion batteries. A team comprising researchers from the University of California San Diego and battery ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...