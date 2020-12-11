Marechale Capital Plc - Grant of Options to Directors

Marechale Capital plc

("Marechale" or the "Company")

Grant of Options to Directors

Marechale Capital plc (AIM:MAC) announces that it has granted options in aggregate over 4,354,927 ordinary shares to Patrick Booth-Clibborn and Mark Warde-Norbury ("the Share Options") at 1.25p per share. The Share Options, which were approved by shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting on 23 September 2019, were granted on 10 December 2020 and represent approximately 7.55% of the Company's current issued share capital.

The Share Options were awarded as follows:

Share Options Prior to Grant Number of Share Options Granted Resultant Number of Share Options Held As a % of Current Issued Share Capital Patrick Booth-Clibborn 4,395,303 4,037,681 8,432,984 14.62% Mark Warde-Norbury 547,971 317,246 865,217 1.50%

Following the grant of the Share Options, the Company will have 9,846,172 options in issue representing 17.1% per cent of the issued share capital in aggregate.

The Share Options have been granted in accordance with rules of the Marechale Capital plc Enterprise Management Incentive Share Option Plan, which has been modified following shareholder approval to increase the total number of options that may be awarded. The Share Options granted have an exercise price or 1.25p and vest one-third per annum on the anniversary date of the grant. They are not subject to performance criteria and will expire on the fifth anniversary of the earliest date of exercise, the latter taken to be the date on which the options have vested.

The grant of Share Options to the Directors described above, is a related party transaction for the purposes of Rule 13 of the AIM Rules. With the exception of Patrick Booth-Clibborn and Mark Warde-Norbury, the directors consider, having consulted with the Company's Nominated Adviser Cairn Financial Advisers LLP, that the terms of the transaction are fair and reasonable insofar as shareholders are concerned.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

