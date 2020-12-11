

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) announced the pricing of underwritten secondary public offering of 2,233,071 shares of its common stock at an offering price to the public of $26.00 per share. The shares are being sold by NAPCO's Chairman of the Board and President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Soloway. Upon completion, the selling stockholder will continue to own approximately 20% of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of NAPCO.



NAPCO noted that the company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of common stock being sold in the offering by the selling stockholder.



