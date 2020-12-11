U.S. battery developer Solid Power has begun pilot production of lithium metal all solid-state batteries at its Colorado facility. The company says it has also sent out prototype battery cells for independent evaluation, and expects to begin formal testing to qualify its batteries for integration into electric vehicles by early 2022.Among the many directions in which battery technology could move over the coming years, solid-state designs, which do away entirely with liquid/gel electrolytes and allow for the use of a lithium metal anode, are among the most promising. Similar to many emerging technologies, ...

