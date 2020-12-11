An international research team has set up a new database with crucial data on emerging technologies for perovskite, organic, and dye-sensitized solar cells. The platform also includes information on the best flexible solar cells.An international team of scientists has created a new database that includes all of the most important performance parameters of what they call "emerging photovoltaics." These technologies include new high bandgap technologies such as perovskite, organic, and dye-sensitized solar cells. The new platform - developed by researchers from Germany, Mexico, China, Saudi Arabia, ...

