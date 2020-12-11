Feinstein Law, P.C.: Feinstein Law Announces Sponsorship of 13th Annual LD Micro Investor Conference

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2020 / Feinstein Law, P.C. a leading international corporate and securities law firm, today announced its sponsorship of the 13th Annual LD Micro "Main Event," the 2-day conference that's become a 'must attend' for small and microcap investors, companies, service providers, and stakeholders.

"We've been proud supporters for years of what Chris and the LD Micro team do for the middle market; there's just nothing else quite like the Main Event when it comes to deep information on small and microcap companies," said Feinstein Law founder and managing partner Todd Feinstein.

Feinstein Law represents several presenters and attendees virtually attending the 2020 Main Event, and Todd Feinstein says the Main Event is like an annual 'family reunion' for shareholders, executives, and investors and the people and companies who assist and advise them. "In the 5 years since we've been attending and sponsoring the Main Event, we've seen growth every year," said Feinstein. "Yet somehow Chris and his presenters manage to keep it fresh, stimulating, and full of extremely valuable information, year after year."

LD Micro CEO Chris Lahiji is going "big" for the 2020 virtual edition, with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal sitting down to a one-on-one with ESPN sportscaster Charissa Thompson. Co-headlining is entrepreneur, philanthropist and 2020 presidential candidate Brock Pierce. "I think the Main Event will be the first virtual conference this year that is engaging instead of repetitive. There have been too many 20-minute Powerpoints and investors have lost the desire to watch more of the same. We intend to showcase something different," said Lahiji.

Feinstein added: "Since I first learned of LD Micro - when it was little more than a newsletter - it's been a cornerstone for micro and smallcap knowledge, and LD Micro conferences have long been a barometer for both investor interest and company offerings." As a past LD Micro keynote speaker and a longtime advocate of experienced legal counsel for emerging growth companies, Feinstein says he's interested to see how presenting issuers have responded to transparency, governance, and transaction structure issues that have become prominent in the past several years. "There are always big surprises at LD Micro and I'm sure 2020 will be no exception. We wouldn't miss it - or the chance to sponsor it - for the world," added Feinstein.

LD Micro's Main Event investor conference takes place on December 14th and 15th exclusively on the Sequire Virtual Events platform. Interested parties can register here.

About Feinstein Law

Based near Seattle Washington with an office in Yangon, Myanmar, Feinstein Law's attorneys are licensed in Florida, Michigan, Washington, and California with additional counsel and support staff in Myanmar, Korea, and Thailand. The Firm has decades of experience providing legal counsel and advisory services to private and publicly-traded growth companies in a variety of industries across the globe, with the skill and knowledge of a large international firm and the service and attention of a top-drawer boutique practice. Feinstein Law: Not Big Law, Better Law. For more information, please go to www.feinsteinlawfirm.com

