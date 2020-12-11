The butyl rubber market is expected to grow by USD 853.29 million, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201211005201/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Butyl Rubber Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Click Get Free Sample Report in Minutes
The increasing demand for synthetic rubber is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the recovering natural rubber market will hamper market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/butyl-rubber-market-industry-analysis
Butyl Rubber Market: Application Landscape
Based on the application landscape, the developer segment is expected to post significant growth during the forecast period.
Butyl Rubber Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 60% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China is the key market for Butyl Rubber in APAC.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Tannin Market by Application and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The tannin market size has the potential to grow by 334.10 thousand MT during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.
Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes
Biopolymers Market by End-user, Type, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The biopolymers market size has the potential to grow by 620.37 thousand tons during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period
Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes
Companies Covered:
- ARLANXEO
- China Petrochemical Corp.
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- Goodyear Rubber Co.
- JSR Corp.
- Panjin Heyun Industrial Group Co. Ltd.
- PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim
- PJSC SIBUR Holding
- Reliance Sibur Elastomers Pvt. Ltd.
- Zhejiang Cenway New Materials Co. Ltd.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value Chain Analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Tire Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Medical application Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Adhesives and sealants Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing demand from medical and healthcare sector
- Growing demand from tire industry
- Rapid industrialization in emerging economies
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ARLANXEO
- China Petrochemical Corp.
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- Goodyear Rubber Co.
- JSR Corp.
- Panjin Heyun Industrial Group Co. Ltd.
- PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim
- PJSC SIBUR Holding
- Reliance Sibur Elastomers Pvt. Ltd.
- Zhejiang Cenway New Materials Co. Ltd.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201211005201/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/