Authorized Sunpower distributors and installers in Germany, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, and the Netherlands are now offering the Maxeon 5 AC module for rooftop projects. An Enphase microinverter is already integrated into the product.From pv magazine Germany Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has launched its high-performance module in Europe. The new Maxeon 5 AC module will be available immediately from authorized Sunpower distributors and installers in Germany, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta and the Netherlands, the US company announced. "European customers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...