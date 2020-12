Perimeter Medical Imaging AI to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Investor Conference

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2020 / Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSXV:PINK)(FSE:4PC), a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need, announced today that Jeremy Sobotta, Perimeter's Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event (virtual) investor conference on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 12:40 pm ET.

The Main Event will take place on December 14th and 15th, exclusively on the Sequire Virtual Events platform, and it features a new and unique format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts.

Presentation Date: Monday, December 14, 2020

Presentation Time: 12:40 pm Eastern Time

Registration Link: https://ve.mysequire.com/

The above listed dates and times are subject to change. Details on company presentations and webcasts can be found on the "Investors" section of Perimeter's website at: https://ir.perimetermed.com/

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSXV:PINK; FSE:4PC) is a Toronto-based company with U.S. headquarters in Dallas, Texas that is developing, with plans to commercialize, advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. Perimeter's OTIS platform is a point-of-care imaging system that provides clinicians with real-time, ultra-high-resolution, sub-surface image volumes of the margin (1-2 mm below the surface) of an excised tissue specimen. The ability to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure in addition to standard of care tissue assessment for decision making during the procedure has the potential to result in better long-term outcomes for patients and lower costs to the healthcare system. Perimeter's OTIS platform is cleared by FDA as an imaging tool in the evaluation of excised human tissue microstructure by providing two-dimensional, cross-sectional, real-time depth visualization, with image review manipulation software for identifying and annotating regions of interest. In addition, Perimeter is developing advanced artificial intelligence/machine learning image assessment tools intended to increase the efficiency of review.

Perimeter's ticker symbol "PINK" is a reference to the pink ribbons used during Breast Cancer Awareness Month by the Canadian Cancer Society and the American Cancer Society, driving home the company's dedication to helping surgeons, radiologists and pathologists use Perimeter's imaging technology and AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the fight against breast cancer, which is estimated to account for 30% of all female cancer diagnoses this year.

