HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group Reports 9m 2020 EBITDA of Rub 3.4 billion 11-Dec-2020 / 17:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. HMS Group Reports 9m 2020 EBITDA of Rub 3.4 billion Moscow, Russia - December 11, 2020 - HMS Group Plc (the "Group") (LSE: HMSG), the leading pump, oil & gas equipment and compressor manufacturer and provider of flow control solutions and related services in Russia and the CIS, today announces its financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Financial highlights 9m 2020: ? Revenue: Rub 31.5 bn (-14% yoy) ? EBITDA[1]: Rub 3.4 bn (-1% yoy), EBITDA margin at 10.7% ? Operating profit: Rub 1.2 bn (-23% yoy) ? Loss for the period: Rub 224 mn ? Total debt: Rub 22.8 bn (+8% yoy) ? Net debt: Rub 13.9 bn (-18% yoy) ? Net debt-to-EBITDA LTM ratio: 2.89x Operational highlights 9m 2020: ? Backlog: Rub 68.2 bn (+65% yoy) ? Order intake: Rub 49.8 bn (+37% yoy) FY 2020 Guidance: ? Revenue: Rub 50-55 bn ? EBITDA: Rub 4.7-5 bn ? Current operating results don't imply net income for FY2020 ? It's unlikely that HMS will pay dividends for FY2020, taking into account expected annual results and aggregate macroeconomic risks GROUP PERFORMANCE 9 months 2020 financial Results in millions of 9m 2020 9m 2019 Change yoy 3Q 2020 2Q Change Rub 2020 qoq Orders 49,758 36,227 37% 19,359 7,256 167% Backlog 68,175 41,395 65% 68,175 55,02 24% 3 Revenue 31,477 36,681 -14% 11,978 10,38 15% 3 EBITDA 3,371 3,392 -1% 1,264 1,030 23% EBITDA margin 10.7% 9.2% 10.6% 9.9% (Loss)/Profit (224) 191 na 90 (161) na for the period Free cash 884 (2,623) na 2,397 (3,60 na flow/(outflow) 4) HMS' orders portfolios demonstrate signs of recovery after a downswing in 2Q 2020, caused by the COVID-19. Order intake grew to Rub 49.8 billion, by 37% yoy, compared with Rub 36.2 billion for 9 months 2019. Compressor and oil & gas equipment large contracts contributed almost Rub 23 billion to the order intake portfolio, compared with Rub 8.2 billion for 9 months 2019. Backlog extended its record high and reached Rub 68.2 billion, up by 65% yoy, compared with Rub 41.4 billion last year. The compressors business segment was the main giver to this growth. In terms of contracts type, both recurring business and large contracts grew, compared with 9 months 2019. Revenue declined to Rub 31.5 billion, by 14% yoy, compared with Rub 36.7 billion for 9 months 2019, mainly due to a 34 percent decrease of the compressors business segment. EBITDA was down to Rub 3.4 billion, by a minor 1% yoy, also mainly due to the compressors. EBITDA margin increased to 10.7%, compared with 9.2% for 9 months 2019. Revenue from recurring business declined by 7% yoy, and revenue from large projects was down by 30% yoy. EBITDA from recurring business increased by 15% yoy, and, in contrast, EBITDA from large contracts declined by 16% yoy. Loss for 9 months 2020 was Rub 224 million, compared with profit for the period at Rub 191 million for 9 months 2019. In comparison with 6 months 2020, loss for 9 months got smaller, down from Rub 314 million loss. Free cash inflow was Rub 884 million, compared with Rub 2.6 billion outflow for 9 months 2019, despite lower revenue, compared with 9 months 2019, due to a cost-optimization program. Expenses and Operating profit in millions of 9m 9m 2019 Change Share of Share of Rub 2020 yoy 9m 2020 9m 2019 revenue revenue Cost of sales 25,166 29,626 -15% 80.0% 80.8% Materials and 16,940 20,582 -18% 53.8% 56.1% components Labour costs incl 5,094 5,238 -3% 16.2% 14.3% Social taxes Depreciation and 1,586 1,444 10% 5.0% 3.9% amortization Construction and 1,378 1,561 -12% 4.4% 4.3% design [2] Others 168 803 -79% 0.5% 2.2% Cost of sales was down to Rub 25.2 billion by 15% yoy, compared with Rub 29.6 billion for 9 months 2019, due to materials and components (-18% yoy) and change in work in progress and finished goods. Materials and components declined because of both lower HMS' revenue and lower share of large contracts under execution in the reporting period. Gross profit was down to Rub 4.3 billion, by 11% yoy, compared with Rub 7.1 billion for 9 months 2019. in millions of 9m 9m 2019 Change yoy Share of Share of 9m Rub 2020 9m 2020 2019 revenue revenue Gross profit 6,311 7,055 -11% 20.0% 19.2% Distribution 1,344 1,402 -4% 4.3% 3.8% and transportation General and 3,597 3,981 -10% 11.4% 10.9% administrative SG&A expenses 4,941 5,382 -8% 15.7% 14.7% Other operating 154 90 72% 0.5% 0.2% expenses Operating 5,095 5,472 -7% 16.2% 14.9% expenses ex. Cost of sales Operating 1,215 1,583 -23% 3.9% 4.3% profit Finance costs 1,438 1,292 11% 4.6% 3.5% Distribution and transportation expenses were down by 4% yoy, mainly due to reduced marketing expenses. As a share of revenue, distribution and transportation expenses was up to 4.3%, compared with 3.8% last year. General and administrative expenses were down by 10% yoy to Rub 3.6 billion, compared with Rub 4.0 billion last year, mainly due to a 10 percent decrease in labor costs and related social taxes. As a share of revenue, general and administrative expenses were up to 11.4% from 10.9% for 9 months 2019. As a result, SG&A expenses[3] declined by 8% yoy, but as a share of revenue they were up to 15.7%, compared with 14.7% for 9 months 2019. Operating profit was Rub 1.2 billion, compared with Rub 1.6 billion for 9 months 2019, down by 23%. in millions of Rub 9m 2020 9m 2019 Change yoy Finance costs 1,438 1,292 11% Interest expenses 1,398 1,279 9% Interest rate, average 8.13% 8.72% Interest rate Rub, average 8.26% 8.89% Finance costs increased to Rub 1.4 billion, compared with Rub 1.3 billion for 9 months 2019. The reason was a 9 percent increase in interest expenses due to a higher level of total debt (+8% yoy). Average interest rates decreased to 8.13% p.a., compared with 8.72% p.a. last year. BUSINESS SEGMENTS PERFORMANCE Industrial pumps[i] in 9m 2020 9m 2019 Change yoy 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 Change qoq millions of Rub Orders 13,343 16,423 -19% 5,329 3,499 52% Backlog 19,749 18,834 5% 19,749 19,685 0% Revenue 13,945 13,904 0% 5,657 4,594 23% EBITDA 1,816 1,871 -3% 797 545 46% EBITDA 13.0% 13.5% 14.1% 11.9% margin Industrial pumps' order intake declined by 19% yoy to Rub 13.3 billion, compared with Rub 16.4 billion for 9 months 2019. The main reason was that there wasn't any large contract signed in the reporting period. Nine months' order intake was fully made of the regular business. Backlog grew by 5% yoy to Rub 19.8 billion, compared with Rub 18.8 billion for 9 months 2019. Revenue stood almost unchanged at Rub 13.9 billion, based on the recurring business. EBITDA declined to Rub 1.8 billion, by 3% yoy, compared with Rub 1.9 billion for 9 months 2019, due to a larger share of the recurring business in the reporting period that has a lower profitability. EBITDA margin was 13.0%, compared with 13.5% for 9 months 2019. 3Q 2020 financial results demonstrated signs of recovery. Revenue grew by 23% qoq and EBITDA was up 46% qoq that resulted in EBITDA margin of 14.1%, compared with 11.9% in 2Q 2020. Oil and Gas equipment & projects (OGEP)[ii] in 9m 2020 9m 2019 Change yoy 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 Change qoq millions of Rub Orders 10,237 11,096 -8% 3,514 1,789 96% Backlog 9,916 9,374 6% 9,916 8,282 20% Revenue 8,394 8,599 -2% 3,241 2,078 56% EBITDA 290 (171) na 47 (111) na EBITDA 3.5% -2.0% 1.4% -5.3% margin Order intake declined to Rub 10.2 billion, by 8% yoy, compared with Rub 11.1 billion for 9 months 2019, due to substantially less contracts signed in 2Q 2020. In 3Q 2020, order intake grew almost twofold, compared with 2Q 2020, based on the grown recurring orders portfolio and a large contract signed. Backlog was up by 6% yoy to Rub 9.9 billion, compared with Rub 9.4 billion for 9 months 2019. Revenue declined to Rub 8.4 billion, by 2% yoy, compared with Rub 8.6 billion for 9 months 2019. EBITDA was up to Rub 290 million, compared with Rub (171) million, and EBITDA margin was 3.5% vs. (2.0)% for 9 months 2019, thanks to the recovery of recurring business after the deterioration in 2Q 2020. Compressors[iii] in 9m 2020 9m 2019 Change yoy 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 Change qoq millions of Rub Orders 25,963 8,578 203% 10,512 1,961 436% Backlog 36,859 11,931 209% 36,859 26,366 40% Revenue 8,868 13,326 -33% 3,075 3,599 -15% EBITDA 1,142 1,266 -10% 489 432 13% EBITDA 12.9% 9.5% 15.9% 12.0% margin

