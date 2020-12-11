Golden Matrix Group Inc.: Golden Matrix Reports Financial Results For Third Fiscal Quarter Ended October 31, 2020

Ninth consecutive quarter of profitability

Revenues (Q3 '21) of $1,491,464 compared with revenues of $881,845 in like year-ago quarter

Net income of $30,558 versus net income of $545,888 in Q3 '20

Adjusted earnings of $569,190 when excluding non-cash stock-based compensation of $538,632

Cash and cash equivalents of $5,009,996, up from $1,856,505 as of January 31, 2020

Total assets of $6,811,829, up from $3,706,719 as of January 31, 2020

Expansion into new markets through distribution agreements with Amelco and Playtech

Application submitted for uplisting to Nasdaq Capital Market

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2020 / Golden Matrix Group Inc. (OTC PINK:GMGI), a developer and licenser of social gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, today reported that its third fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020 achieved almost $1.5 million in revenues and represents the company's ninth consecutive quarter of profitability.

The company said acceletration in total revenues was supported by strong revenue contributions from a non-related-party distributor, which also accounted for an increase in cost of goods sold and a decrease in overall gross profit. "Although the margins are lower than our historical business margins," said CEO Brian Goodman, "the revenues they generate will be exponentially higher and continue to scale, and margins are expected to increase over time."

Mr. Goodman noted that GMGI achieved profitability in Q3 with strong positive cash flow and a balance sheet that continues to improve with each quarter. As a result - and with the completion during the quarter of a non-brokered $1.8 million private placement - the company's cash position has increased to just over $5.0 million, up 170 percent from $1.9 million at fiscal year-end January 31, 2020. Total assets grew to $6.8 million, up 86 percent from $3.7 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2021.

As previously announced, Golden Matrix entered into strategic distribution and marketing pacts with two of the industry's leading sports betting and gambling software and trading services providers: Amelco UK Limited in October and Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC.L; OTC:PYTCF) in November. "We are extremely excited about these new opportunities for the Golden Matrix brand as we continue to grow our core business," said Mr. Goodman. "The integration with Amelco's sports betting platform and the cross-distribution of content with Playtech are expected to be completed shortly and producing added revenues and profits beginning in early 2021. Currently, we are also in discussions with other successful industry players, and only considering those transactions or acquisitions that can complement and add profitably to our core organic growth.

"In addition to strengthening the balance sheet during the quarter and beginning our entry into new vertical markets through these key partnerships, we continued to expand the board of directors and upgrade corporate governance. We have made our application to the Nasdaq Capital Market, and we believe the uplisting of GMGI shares to a national exchange - in coordination with our anticipated growth - will have a positive impact on shareholder value."

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas NV, is an established gaming technology company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label social gaming platforms for its international customers, located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. The gaming IP includes tools for marketing, acquisition, retention and monetization of users. The company's platform can be accessed through both desktop and mobile applications.

Our sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current US law.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Unaudited

As of As of October 31,2020 January 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 5,009,996 1,856,505 Account receivable, net 755,553 791,340 Account receivable - related party, net 1,046,280 1,058,874 Total current assets 6,811,829 3,706,719 Total Assets 6,811,829 3,706,719 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 243,371 25,621 Accounts payable - related parties 405,313 660,682 Advances from shareholders 1,000 1,000 Accrued interest 123 41,964 Settlement payable - related party - in default 66,803 145,000 Settlement payable - related party - 145,000 Convertible notes payable, net of discounts - 30,000 Convertible notes payable, net- in default - 10,000 Promissory note - related party - 174,254 Contingent liability 29,988 - Customer deposit 211,171 - Total Current liabilities 957,769 1,233,521 Total liabilities 957,769 1,233,521 Shareholder's equity: Preferred stock, Series A: $0.00001 par value; 19,999,000 shares authorized, none outstanding - - Preferred stock, Series B: $0.00001 par value, 1,000 shares authorized,1,000 and 1,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively - - Common stock: $0.00001 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 20,743,430 and 18,968,792 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 207 190 Additional paid-in capital 30,979,575 27,944,652 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (683) (683) Accumulated deficit (25,125,039) (25,470,961) Total shareholders' equity 5,854,060 2,473,198 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 6,811,829 3,706,719

Golden Matrix Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Unaudited

Three months ended October 31, Nine months ended October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues 920,696 362,276 1,637,951 812,295 Revenues-related party 570,768 519,569 1,633,702 1,599,526 Cost of goods sold (619,042) (32,193) (1,045,270) 84,311 Gross profit 872,422 849,652 2,226,383 2,496,132 Operating expenses General and administrative (G&A) expense 199,103 87,346 414,965 275,309 G&A expense- related party 569,823 194,665 1,312,842 398,735 Bad debt expense - - - 168,557 Loss on contingent liability - related party - - - 6,791 Research and development expense 18,671 - 18,671 - Professional fees 43,215 18,815 110,336 49,378 Total operating expenses 830,812 300,826 1,856,814 898,770 Gain from operations 41,610 548,826 369,569 1,597,362 Other income (expense) Interest expense (1,083) (16,390) (10,897) (53,746) Interest earned 42 9,286 1,570 17,406 Foreign exchange gain (loss) (10,011) - (14,320) - Gain (loss) on derivative liability - 4,166 - 984 Total other income (expense) (11,052) (2,938) (23,647) (35,356) Net income 30,558 545,888 345,922 1,562,006 Per share information Net earnings per common share - basic 0.00 0.03 0.02 0.08 Net earnings per common share - diluted 0.00 0.02 0.01 0.06 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 20,267,357 18,968,792 19,426,309 18,954,384 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 32,554,229 28,004,614 31,415,294 27,892,724

