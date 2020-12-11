Scaling and expansion is the ideal path to growth in every industry, and financial services industry players have started to access and enter new markets recently. Additionally, with the rise of digitization and the increasing number of new-age innovations in the industry, there are many new opportunities available to financial services providers. These opportunities are accompanied by various risk factors, including cyber threats and breaches, customers' changing expectations, and changing regulations. Therefore, to efficiently enter a new geographical region or market, industry leaders must leverage market opportunity analysis. Infiniti's market opportunity analysis solutions help companies identify entry barriers and assess the new market's readiness for their offerings. To leverage our market opportunity analysis for an unpralleled strategic edge, and to scale your business with strong market entry plans, request a free proposal

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201211005370/en/

Market Opportunity Analysis for a Financial Services Provider: Our Approach (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Rising customer expectations, increasing pressure from competitors, inefficiency in meeting investor expectations, and regulatory conditions are presenting challenges for companies in the financial services industry," says a financial services industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, a financial services provider, based out of the Northeastern United States, sought to expand their business to the healthy Canadian financial services industry. The company sought to understand the Canadian financial services landscape and wanted to identify industry challenges. Therefore, the financial services provider chose to partner with Infiniti Research and leverage our expertise in offering a market opportunity analysis solution. During the seven-week engagement, the client also focused on building systems that are compliant and meet industry standards, identify profitable business models, analyze the competitive landscape, and find ideal partners to support operations.

Our Approach:

To assist the financial services, Infiniti's market opportunity analysis experts detailed the following five-phased approach:

Analyzing factors such as significant barriers to entry, market structure, and trends in the Canadian financial services industry

Conducting a competitive landscape study to help the client evaluate competitors' pricing strategies, business plans, and market shares

Identifying and understanding their customers' preferences and developing solutions to address their unmet needs

Gaining an understanding of the regulatory landscape in the Canadian financial services industry and monitoring how industry leaders adapted to various regulations

Finding the ideal strategic business partner to support their operations and business in the Canadian financial services industry

Business Outcome:

By leveraging Infiniti's market opportunity analysis, the financial services provider gained a comprehensive understanding of market size and various Canadian financial services industry trends. The insights also helped the client highlight significant barriers to entry and understand the industry's competitive landscape. The client identified their customers' unmet needs, evaluated the regulatory landscape, and established processes to address the two, leading to an efficient market entry strategy. The financial services provider also identified the ideal fintech companies to partner with in Canada and embraced business models that had gained popularity in Canada lately. Our market opportunity analysis engagement helped the client establish themselves in the Canadian financial services industry achieved over $8 million savings.

Speak to industry experts to understand the value of leveraging our market opportunity analysis and learn how our solutions can help financial services providers develop strong market entry plans and address their customers' unmet needs.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201211005370/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us