EYEfi Group Technologies Inc. - EYEfi Launches Smart Waste and Smart Drain Product with Reseller and Channel Partner Fujitsu Australia

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2020 / EYEFI Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI) ("EYEFI" or the "Company").

The Company is pleased to announce Fujitsu Australia are the first EYEfi reseller to take to market EYEfi's Industrial IoT (IIoT) sensor technology and accompanying smart drain and smart waste cloud-based products. Fujitsu will be marketing, implementing and supporting EYEfi's next-generation IIoT product suite in Australia and New Zealand, focusing on asset and infrastructure management customers, and tackling the ongoing issue of overflowing waste bins and flooded drains on suburban streets and roadways.

There are millions of stormwater pits and drains across the Australian road network that are subject to flooding, causing major damage to property and driving conditions. EYEfi's smart sensors, coupled with EYEfi Cloud's smart drain capability, alerts maintenance crews upon rising water in stormwater pits. This helps them identify the location of blockages, enabling a quick targeted response to address the problem before flooding and complications occur.

EYEfi collaborated with Fujitsu and one of Australia's largest infrastructure managers, Downer Group Limited, to run trials of the EYEfi technology and was found to significantly reduce the operational costs associated with regular scheduled inspections of pits, and further reduce the impacts of flooding through preventative or proactive response to issues.

EYEfi has now successfully refined the product into a service offering for Fujitsu's Government and industry customers in Australia and New Zealand. Asset managers will have access to real-time information, proactively manage their routine maintenance to drives down costs, make better use of human resources and further reduces the risk of flooding.

EYEfi CEO Simon Langdon says "We have built a highly scalable and robust industrial IOT solution and we are excited by the opportunity to work with Fujitsu, who will be taking our products into their Government and large corporate clients."

Fujitsu Head of Workforce & Workspace Portfolio, Oceania, Sundar Viswanathan says "Delivering on our commitment to building a sustainable future through smart communities, we've partnered with EYEfi to develop innovative smart drain and smart waste solutions that will now become part of our Emerging Technologies business and offered to all of our customers in Australia and New Zealand"

Overflowing public space waste bins are also a major problem for local government, waste management companies and the broader public. EYEfi's smart sensors and EYEfi Cloud's smart waste capability enables automatic monitoring of bins, and provides collection crews with timely details of when they are approaching full, along with optimal route planning. This ensures waste assets are in their best locations, with the most efficient servicing and no more overflowing bins.

EYEfi has also conducted successful trials of the smart waste technology in Melbourne and in New Zealand where 'The Packaging Forum and Be A Tidy Kiwi' led a multi-year program across several councils.

Lyn Mayes, Program Manager for the Forum says that "Our technology partner EYEfi further enhanced the smart units to provide an alert system to the collector so that they are emptied on demand not on a schedule. We're very excited by the potential for this technology".

The technology is also suitable for use in various bin types such as commercial or skip bins, and across a variety of waste such as general, recycling, bottles, textiles, plastics, cardboard and metal. EYEFi and Fujitsu are working on sales opportunities to expand the smart waste network further in Australia and New Zealand.

EYEfi Cloud is purpose-built with government and industry customers in mind, providing entirely new levels of situational awareness and intelligence gathering for emergency management, incident response, and asset and infrastructure monitoring applications. More information on EYEfi Cloud and its broader "plugin" capabilities can be found at www.eyefigroup.com

About EYEfi in detail:

EYEfi is connecting the world's people and devices with the world around them, in real-time and in ways not previously possible.

EYEfi is a software and electronics engineering company that has developed, patented and commercialised an innovative spatial technology; spatial, predictive, approximation and radial convolution (SPARC) and an associated product suite, that turns sensors, cameras and smartphones (fixed, mobile, airborne, portable or handheld) into geo-target co-ordinate acquisition devices.

EYEfi has also developed Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) sensor hardware and associated cloud software, as a second pillar within its product offering. EYEfi Cloud is a next generation cloud platform that provides a secure and centralised environment where customers can manage their EYEfi product deployments and applications and partnered with Telstra and Fujitsu to roll out a smart waste solution.

The Company delivers innovative products and technology that solve real-world problems for its customers and clients, in industries related to monitoring assets and infrastructure, emergency management and incidence response.

For more information about EYEfi, contact:

Simon Langdon

Chief Executive Officer

EYEfi Group Technologies Inc.

Tanya Carter

General Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications

EYEfi Group Technologies Inc.

Telephone: +613 9417 5777 (9am - 5pm AEST)

Email: info@eyefigroup.com

Website: www.eyefigroup.com

SOURCE: EYEfi Group Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/620528/EYEfi-Group-Technologies-Inc--EYEfi-Launches-Smart-Waste-and-Smart-Drain-Product-with-Reseller-and-Channel-Partner-Fujitsu-Australia