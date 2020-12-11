Online Shopping Platform LAV Direct Announces New YouTube Channel

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2020 / LAV Direct is pleased to announce that it has joined YouTube. Along with its existing social media presence on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook, LAV Direct will be using YouTube to upload great content about the company, market trends, and tips for online commerce.

LAV Direct is a unique online shopping platform that allows individuals access to steeply discounted merchandise for one low monthly fee. Plus, when members refer others to LAV Direct, they earn additional income. Many members use the service to stock their own online businesses, allowing them to earn additional income from home.

LAV Direct started as a t-shirt company in 2016. Since then, it has skyrocketed to success as online shopping becomes more prevalent. Since LAV doesn't have the overhead of brick and mortar storefronts, the company is able to provide its members with merchandise at up to 70% off, faster shipping at a lower cost, and the tools they need to be successful entrepreneurs in their own right. LAV is stocked with everyday items ranging from Home Décor, Kitchen Essentials, Wellness Products, Pet Products, and apparel and accessories for babies, kids, men and women. LAV stocks hundreds of products for under $20 but that doesn't mean you can only find bargain items. LAV also sells high-demand name brand products. Everything from Gucci and Burberry, to Kate Spade, Coach, and Tory Burch is available at LAV Direct, even when specific products consumers may be looking for aren't available in stores.

Consumer behavior has inevitably shifted since the start of the global pandemic. According to 2020 consumer trend reports, online spending has increased by 77 percent as of May and will continue to rise as we enter the holiday season. Industry experts predict that the pandemic has accelerated e-commerce growth by approximately 4 to 6 years.

LAV Direct sees that as an incredible opportunity for home businesses to take advantage of a growing market through their services. LAV Direct makes e-commerce easy for its members, even handling the shipping and logistics for their Affiliate Members.

About LAV Direct

LAV Direct is a great company that can help anyone's home business flourish through e-commerce. The company employs both seniors and individuals with disabilities, supports its community, and provides opportunity in a growing marketplace. Join LAV Direct on YouTube to learn more about the company, its values, and gain the tools you need to start your own business from home. With exceptional merchandise at a great price, fast, inexpensive, and easy shipping, and amazing added benefits of being a member, you are sure to succeed as part of the LAV Direct family.

