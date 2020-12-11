EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, December 11
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 NOVEMBER 2020
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
| % of
Net Assets
|Equity investments
|1
|Samsung Electronics
|Information Technology
|South Korea
|3.6
|2
|Taiwan Semiconductor ADR
|Information Technology
|Taiwan
|3.5
|3
|Tesco
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|3.0
|4
|Vodafone
|Communication Services
|United Kingdom
|2.9
|5
|Antofagasta
|Materials
|United Kingdom
|2.7
|6
|Murata Manufacturing
|Information Technology
|Japan
|2.7
|7
|Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
|Financials
|Other
|2.7
|8
|Panasonic
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
|2.6
|9
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.4
|10
|Verizon Communications
|Communication Services
|United States
|2.4
|11
|Orange
|Communication Services
|France
|2.3
|12
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|2.3
|13
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|2.3
|14
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2.3
|15
|Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H
|Health Care
|China
|2.3
|16
|AstraZeneca
|Health Care
|United Kingdom
|2.3
|17
|Sony
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
|2.3
|18
|Daiwa House Industry
|Real Estate
|Japan
|2.2
|19
|Nokia
|Information Technology
|Finland
|2.2
|20
|Singapore Telecommunications
|Communication Services
|Singapore
|2.2
|21
|Astellas Pharma
|Health Care
|Japan
|2.2
|22
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
|2.2
|23
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.1
|24
|Total
|Energy
|France
|2.1
|25
|Samsung SDI
|Information Technology
|South Korea
|2.1
|26
|Japan Tobacco
|Consumer Staples
|Japan
|2.1
|27
|BMW
|Consumer Discretionary
|Germany
|2.0
|28
|Credicorp
|Financials
|Peru
|1.9
|29
|Fresenius Medical Care
|Health Care
|Germany
|1.9
|30
|Unilever
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|1.8
|31
|China Mobile
|Communication Services
|China
|1.8
|32
|ENI
|Energy
|Italy
|1.6
|33
|Comsys
|Industrials
|Japan
|1.0
|34
|Raito Kogyo
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.7
|35
|TBS
|Communication Services
|Japan
|0.7
|36
|Ship Healthcare
|Health Care
|Japan
|0.7
|37
|Totetsu Kogyo
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.7
|38
|Kyowa Exeo
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.7
|39
|Mirait
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.7
|40
|Meitec
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.6
|Total equity investments
|80.8
|Fixed income investments
|1
|US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.125% 15 July 2030
|4.6
|2
|US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.25% 15 February 2050
|4.6
|Total fixed income investments
|9.2
|Cash and other net assets
|10.0
|Net assets
|100.0
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|30 November 2020
|% of Net Assets
|Europe ex UK
|23.6
|Japan
|21.9
|Asia Pacific ex Japan
|15.4
|United Kingdom
|12.8
|Americas
|4.3
|Other
|2.7
|Fixed Income
|9.3
|Cash and other net assets
|10.0
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|30 November 2020
|% of Net Assets
|Health Care
|16.2
|Information Technology
|14.1
|Communication Services
|12.3
|Financials
|11.4
|Consumer Discretionary
|6.9
|Consumer Staples
|6.9
|Industrials
|4.3
|Energy
|3.7
|Materials
|2.7
|Real Estate
|2.2
|Fixed Income
|9.3
|Cash and other net assets
|10.0
|100.0
Totals may not add due to rounding
* The investment is in non-voting shares
As at 30 November 2020, the net assets of the Company were £117,988,000.
14 December 2020
The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de