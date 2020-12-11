Anzeige
Freitag, 11.12.2020
PR Newswire
11.12.2020 | 18:22
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, December 11

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 NOVEMBER 2020

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
Equity investments
1Samsung ElectronicsInformation TechnologySouth Korea 3.6
2Taiwan Semiconductor ADRInformation TechnologyTaiwan 3.5
3TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 3.0
4VodafoneCommunication ServicesUnited Kingdom 2.9
5AntofagastaMaterialsUnited Kingdom 2.7
6Murata ManufacturingInformation TechnologyJapan 2.7
7Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities FundFinancialsOther 2.7
8PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 2.6
9NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 2.4
10Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States 2.4
11OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance 2.3
12INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.3
13SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.3
14CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.3
15Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina 2.3
16AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 2.3
17SonyConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 2.3
18Daiwa House IndustryReal EstateJapan 2.2
19NokiaInformation TechnologyFinland 2.2
20Singapore TelecommunicationsCommunication ServicesSingapore 2.2
21Astellas PharmaHealth CareJapan 2.2
22Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.2
23Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 2.1
24TotalEnergyFrance 2.1
25Samsung SDIInformation TechnologySouth Korea 2.1
26Japan TobaccoConsumer StaplesJapan 2.1
27BMWConsumer DiscretionaryGermany 2.0
28CredicorpFinancialsPeru 1.9
29Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany 1.9
30UnileverConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 1.8
31China MobileCommunication ServicesChina 1.8
32ENIEnergyItaly 1.6
33ComsysIndustrialsJapan 1.0
34Raito KogyoIndustrialsJapan 0.7
35TBSCommunication ServicesJapan 0.7
36Ship HealthcareHealth CareJapan 0.7
37Totetsu KogyoIndustrialsJapan 0.7
38Kyowa ExeoIndustrialsJapan 0.7
39MiraitIndustrialsJapan 0.7
40MeitecIndustrialsJapan0.6
Total equity investments80.8
Fixed income investments
1US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.125% 15 July 20304.6
2US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.25% 15 February 20504.6
Total fixed income investments9.2
Cash and other net assets10.0
Net assets100.0

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 November 2020% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK23.6
Japan21.9
Asia Pacific ex Japan15.4
United Kingdom12.8
Americas4.3
Other2.7
Fixed Income9.3
Cash and other net assets10.0
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 November 2020 % of Net Assets
Health Care16.2
Information Technology14.1
Communication Services12.3
Financials11.4
Consumer Discretionary6.9
Consumer Staples6.9
Industrials4.3
Energy3.7
Materials2.7
Real Estate2.2
Fixed Income9.3
Cash and other net assets10.0
100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

* The investment is in non-voting shares

As at 30 November 2020, the net assets of the Company were £117,988,000.

14 December 2020

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.