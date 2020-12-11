EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 NOVEMBER 2020

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets Equity investments 1 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 3.6 2 Taiwan Semiconductor ADR Information Technology Taiwan 3.5 3 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.0 4 Vodafone Communication Services United Kingdom 2.9 5 Antofagasta Materials United Kingdom 2.7 6 Murata Manufacturing Information Technology Japan 2.7 7 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund Financials Other 2.7 8 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 2.6 9 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.4 10 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 2.4 11 Orange Communication Services France 2.3 12 ING Financials Netherlands 2.3 13 Sanofi Health Care France 2.3 14 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.3 15 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 2.3 16 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 2.3 17 Sony Consumer Discretionary Japan 2.3 18 Daiwa House Industry Real Estate Japan 2.2 19 Nokia Information Technology Finland 2.2 20 Singapore Telecommunications Communication Services Singapore 2.2 21 Astellas Pharma Health Care Japan 2.2 22 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.2 23 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 2.1 24 Total Energy France 2.1 25 Samsung SDI Information Technology South Korea 2.1 26 Japan Tobacco Consumer Staples Japan 2.1 27 BMW Consumer Discretionary Germany 2.0 28 Credicorp Financials Peru 1.9 29 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 1.9 30 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 1.8 31 China Mobile Communication Services China 1.8 32 ENI Energy Italy 1.6 33 Comsys Industrials Japan 1.0 34 Raito Kogyo Industrials Japan 0.7 35 TBS Communication Services Japan 0.7 36 Ship Healthcare Health Care Japan 0.7 37 Totetsu Kogyo Industrials Japan 0.7 38 Kyowa Exeo Industrials Japan 0.7 39 Mirait Industrials Japan 0.7 40 Meitec Industrials Japan 0.6 Total equity investments 80.8 Fixed income investments 1 US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.125% 15 July 2030 4.6 2 US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.25% 15 February 2050 4.6 Total fixed income investments 9.2 Cash and other net assets 10.0 Net assets 100.0

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 November 2020 % of Net Assets Europe ex UK 23.6 Japan 21.9 Asia Pacific ex Japan 15.4 United Kingdom 12.8 Americas 4.3 Other 2.7 Fixed Income 9.3 Cash and other net assets 10.0 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 November 2020 % of Net Assets Health Care 16.2 Information Technology 14.1 Communication Services 12.3 Financials 11.4 Consumer Discretionary 6.9 Consumer Staples 6.9 Industrials 4.3 Energy 3.7 Materials 2.7 Real Estate 2.2 Fixed Income 9.3 Cash and other net assets 10.0 100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

* The investment is in non-voting shares

As at 30 November 2020, the net assets of the Company were £117,988,000.

14 December 2020

